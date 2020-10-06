What is nonprofit news?

The media landscape is changing and a significant contributing factor of that evolution has been the introduction of nonprofit news. Over the past decade, nonprofit news has entered the media industry by providing original, in-depth reporting and, in our case, single-subject news. A major factor in the shift from mainstream media to nonprofit media is the distrust consumers have in for-profit media. According to the Institute of Nonprofit News, “A for-profit organization is owned by an individual or shareholders and its purpose, its mission, is to deliver dividends and value to them.” On the contrary, nonprofit news doesn’t have shareholders or owners. Instead, nonprofit news fulfills the communities need for local, trustworthy, unbiased news coverage.

It’s a fast-growing field within journalism and Empowering Colorado is poised and ready to fulfill the need focusing on energy development throughout the state – no matter the energy source.

To learn more about nonprofit news, visit the Institute for Nonprofit News at inn.org.