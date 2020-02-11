This Site Uses AI to Generate Fake News Articles Curated Related News – Futurism.com A new website, “NotRealNews.net,” uses artificial intelligence to populate what resembles a news site’s home page, complete with AI-written fake news stories. Read more: https://futurism.com/site-ai-generate-fake-news-articles

Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy Curated Related News – New York (CNN Business) In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy (MNI), the owner or 30 US newspapers, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Read more: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/13/media/mcclatchy-bankruptcy/index.html

Colorado legislators take up proposal for renewable natural gas standard Curated Related Content Allen Best Colorado would require natural gas utilities to integrate renewable energy under a far-reaching bill introduced in the state legislature. Senate Bill 20-150 would require Public Service Co. of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, to use 5% renewable natural gas by 2025 and 15% within a decade.

Colorado Energy Researchers Devise Third-World Solutions to Promote Development Energy Researchers at Colorado State University are working with companies and government officials to bring electricity to remote regions of Sub-Saharan Africa.

CSU Researchers Developing Solutions To Drilling-Induced Methane Emissions

CSU Senior Research Associate Dan Zimmerle demonstates how methane emissions testing is cunducted at the the Methane Emissions Testing Evaluation Center (METAC) at Colorado State University. Video by Mark Roberts Just east of the mountains that make up Northern Colorado’s Front Range lies an array of pipes and pumps churning out natural gas.

Collaborative Algae Research in Colorado May Yield Creative Energy Solutions A student conducts research on algae at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. Photo by Ethan Green.

Statement of Support for Empowering Colorado from Mark Stutz — Media Spokesperson, Utility Industry July 19, 2017 As a long-time journalist and utility industry professional communicator in the Rocky Mountain region, I have for many years watched with concern the contraction of our print and broadcast

newsrooms, and in turn solid news media coverage of my industry. It is truly amazing how little thought is given to content these days, and how our society has begrudgingly accepted this condition.

Statement of Support for Empowering Colorado from George Douglas — Former Manager of Public Affairs, NREL March 25, 2017 Reliable, accessible and affordable energy to power our homes, businesses and how we get around is the foundation of modern life. Right now, where that energy comes from, how it’s made, moved, and paid for, are all in flux.

Statement of Support for Empowering Colorado from Doug Hock — Director Of Media Relations, Oil and Gas Industry March 18, 2017 As a media relations professional in the oil and gas industry, I greatly value a strong, independent media covering the industry. It’s my professional responsibility to act with transparency and honesty in communicating about my company and industry.

Energy Leaders Ask Lawmakers For Clarity Amid “Complicated” Political Climate Leaders from across the energy spectrum gathered at the Global Energy Forum in Beaver Creek where they called on lawmakers to level the playing field and build stability in the marketplace.

Vestas Colorado Picked to Supply Turbines to Iowa Windfarm A Colorado manufacturer of wind-power generators was selected to provide up to 1,000 wind turbines for a proposed wind farm in Iowa.

Piceance said to hold 40 times more gas than previous estimate The prolific Mancos Shale formation in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin is now said to hold 66 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to a newly released study by the US Geological Survey.

Solar Industry Calls Xcel’s Proposed Rate Changes “Disinsentive” Following in the footsteps of public utilities across the U.S., Xcel Energy is proposing rate changes that the utility says will bring it into lockstep with a changing energy landscape. But the rate changes are drawing the ire of the solar industry in Colorado who say the changes do not encourage homeowners to embrace clean energy technologies.

Stiffer Fines Push Oil Companies to Avoid Careless Mistakes If you want to get someone’s attention, raise the price. We’re not sure where that came from but it is certainly the case here in Colorado.

Empowering Colorado – Seg. 1: Former Denver Post Reporter Says Oil & Gas Conflicts Not Likely to Abate Veteran Colorado energy reporter, Mark Jaffe, says despite the work of the governor’s Oil & Gas Task Force, local controversy will likely continue over any company plans for new wells. Such conflicts reflect the “fundamental conundrum,” Jaffe says, of who decides where drilling can take place.

Empowering Colorado – Seg. 2: Industry Calls XCEL’s Proposed Rate Restructure a Solar “Disincentive” Colorado’s largest utility is proposing significant changes in how customers are billed for electric power. XCEL says rates must change with the times while the state’s solar industry says the plan punishes efficiency and renewables.

Empowering Colorado – Seg. 3: Jaffe Reacts to Comments by Presidential Candidates Former Denver Post Energy Reporter Mark Jaffe reacts to recent comments by Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump about energy development. Jaffe also reacts to comments by Democratic Presidential Candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders about their energy policy.

Empowering Colorado – Seg. 4: Danielle Leighton – GoCode Winner – Energy Software Danielle Leighton joins Empowering Colorado to discuss her team of software developers who won Colorado’s GoCode competion. Her team developed software that provides information about drilling regulations required at potential drilling sites.

Solar Milestone Solar power in the US is reported to have breezed past the 1 million solar installations milestone two months ago. Once called “bling for greens,” an array of solar panels visible on the roof of a home is no longer unusual.

The First Steps Walk before you run. Follow the Yellow Brick Road.